SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0R Sport

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: SUBARU Model: IMPREZA Trim: 2.0R Sport Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 68833 Engine Size: 1994 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Front Fog Lights, ISOFix Anchor Point, Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Xenon Headlights, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68833 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1994
  • Engine Model
    1994
