SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0R SPORT AWD

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: SUBARU Model: IMPREZA Trim: 2.0R SPORT AWD Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 74000 Engine Size: 1994 Ext Color: Silver

ISOFix Anchor Point, Keyless Door Locks, Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Full Service History, Xenon Headlights, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Metallic Paint, Four Wheel Drive, ESP, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,1 Years AA Breakdown Cover + Free AA History Check + 3 Months Momentum Warranty + Extended Warranty Available + Just Serviced + 1 Years Mot This Stunning Car Is A Real Credit To It's Previous Owner! Super Clean In Every way! 2005 '55' Reg. Stunning Pearl Silver In Colour With Immaculate Black And Grey Sports Interior! Only 74000 Miles With A Full Service History. Just Serviced. 1 Years Mot. Full Vosa Mot History. This Beautiful R Sport Comes With ** All Wheel Drive! ** Remote Locking ** Alarm ** Immobiliser ** 2 Keys ** Power Steering ** Abs ** Climate Control ** Electric Windows ** Electric Mirrors ** 5 Speed ** Multi Airbags ** Perfect Grey Alloys With Red Brake Callipers ** Stainless Exhaust..Fully Polished! ** Height Adjustable Seats And Steering ** Colour Coded Bumpers And Rear Spoiler ** Beautiful Sports Interior ** Front Fogs ** Full Factory Body Styling ** This Impreza Is In Stunning Condition In Every Way! Don't Miss Out On This! All Major Cards Accepted Finance Arranged Px Welcome Belhaven Cars Ltd 41 Marshal Street Wishaw ML2 7NR

  • Ad ID
    412683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1994
  • Engine Model
    1994
