SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 WRX TURBO 2005

£5,995
car description

Next MOT due 07/06/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Speakers, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), Central Door Locking, Deadlocks, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Upholstery Cloth, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External, Air Bag Side, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Fog Lights, Alarm, Immobiliser, Power-Assisted Steering, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Side Protection Mouldings, Head Restraints, Seat Height Adjustment, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels (17in), Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger. 5 seats, Blue, OVER 50 VEHICLES AVAILABLE TO VIEW IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM, ALL VEHICLES GO THROUGH A 50 POINT MECHANICAL INSPECTION and UPTO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVALIABLE, ALL PAYMENT METHODS ACCEPTED and PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED, NO DEPOSIT and LOW RATES OF FINANCE AVALIABLE, DRIVE AWAY THE SAME DAY WITH OUR 5 DAY INSURANCE, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY ARRANGED. We would be more than accommodating should an out of hours appointment be required please call on 01642 847847 or 07909 678150.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308821
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Derivative
    WRX Turbo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.994
  • Engine Model
    2.0 WRX TURBO
Unit 23, , Bonlea Trading Estate, , Thornaby
TS17 7AQ,
United Kingdom

