SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 RX 5dr

Blue, Upgrades - Sat Nav, AUX Port, Last serviced on 26/09/2017 at 46,353 miles, Standard Features - Air-Conditioning (Automatic), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm. 5 seats, This fantastic four wheel drive Subaru was first registered on 31/10/2007 and has a private number plate of LH54 NAH that is staying with the car. It is in fantastic condition inside and out and has a full documented service history of 8 stamps. This car comes supplied with 12 months MOT and our own 56 point inspection for your peace of mind. It has a two litre petrol engine and five speed manual gearbox that creates 146 BHP. Very Competitive HP & PCP rates available, please ask for a quote. We are a second generation family business established since 1996, 4,475 p/x welcome