loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 RX 5d 150 BHP SAT NAV

Photos Map

car description

Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Clock - Digital, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, External Temperature Display, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Upholstery Cloth

Accessories

subaru impreza 2000cc rx 5d 150 bhp sat-nav white abs alloy-wheels air-con cloth immobiliser isofix power-steering 2007

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Year
    2007
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,990

Hobbits Hole, South Hanningfield Road
Rottendon Common, CM3 8HD, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!