SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 R SPORT 5d 160 BHP

£2,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: SUBARU Model: IMPREZA Trim: 2.0 R SPORT 5d 160 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 96989 Engine Size: 1994 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Roof Rails, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Four, Upholstery Cloth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315355
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    96989 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1994
  • Engine Model
    1994
DB Car Sales Limited
EH525NN, Midlothian
United Kingdom

