SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 GX 5dr Auto

£1,400
car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: SUBARU Model: IMPREZA Trim: 2.0 GX 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 1994 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, ..SOLID CAR + RELIABLE + CHEAP RUN AROUND + NEW PADS + NEW DISCS + 12 MONTHS MOT + BARGAIN DRIVE AWAY, 3 owners, Part service history, Average bodywork, Interior - Average Condition, Tyre condition Average, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (15in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking, Power steering. 5 seats, 1,400 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1994
  • Engine Model
    1994
DC Cars
Oldham, OL42BW, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

