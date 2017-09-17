SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0 GX 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: SUBARU Model: IMPREZA Trim: 2.0 GX 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 1994 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, ..SOLID CAR + RELIABLE + CHEAP RUN AROUND + NEW PADS + NEW DISCS + 12 MONTHS MOT + BARGAIN DRIVE AWAY, 3 owners, Part service history, Average bodywork, Interior - Average Condition, Tyre condition Average, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (15in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks & Isofix system, Cruise control, Height adjustable drivers seat, Remote central locking, Power steering. 5 seats, 1,400 p/x welcome
DC Cars
Oldham, OL42BW, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
