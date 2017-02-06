loading Loading please wait....
SUBARU IMPREZA 1.5 RX 2010

£4,795
car description

ALLOYS, ISOFIX, Full service history, Remote central locking, X 2 Keys, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric door mirrors, Alloy Wheels (15in), Power steering, Front Fog Lights, Cruise control, Child locks and Isofix system, Anti-Lock Brakes, Airbags, 10 CD Changer, Rear Parking Sensors. 5 seats, Blue, HPI CERTIFICATE, FULLY COMPREHENSIVE SIX MONTHS WARRANTY PROVIDED, PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION, MOST MAJOR CARDS ACCEPTED, INSTITUTE OF THE MOTOR INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALLY REGISTERED STAFF, FINANCE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST (subject to status), DRIVEAWAY INSURANCE (Subject To Status), APPROVED MEMBER OF THE RETAIL MOTOR INDUSTRY FEDERATION. Opening Hours Mon-Sat 0830-1730, Sun - By Appointment. We are situated just off Junction 8 of the A1M, Out Of Hours Mobile 07584 427282

Accessories

6 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AUX Port CD Autochanger Colour Coded Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Isofix System Radio Remote Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/02/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.498
  • Engine Model
    1.5 RX
1 Priory Lane,, Little Wymondley,, Hitchin,
Hitchin, SG4 7HE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

