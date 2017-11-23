2017 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI FINAL EDITION Petrol Manual

car description

2017 ***NEW*** SUBARU WRX STi FINAL EDITION 50/150 2.5L 300BHP PETROL MANUAL finished in WR Blue with black and red half leather half suede Recaro seats and delivery mileage. Greatness in a car is rare. Achieving legendary status is exceptional. This is the final edition of the 2.5i WRX STI Type UK. Limited to just 150 vehicles, it celebrates the pinnacle of Subaru’s competition-driving performance. Each car will feature an exterior ‘Final Edition’ badge on the door panel and a numbered interior badge to celebrate the last build volume of these iconic cars. Strictly limited to 150 models to say farewell to this brand icon and mark the end of this era of Subaru’s heritage in the UK.;;Features include Four Wheel Drive, Climate Control, Sports Styling Package, Power Assisted Steering, Half Leather, Driver Airbag, Auto Lights, Six Speed Gearbox, Keyless Entry, Front Arm Rest, Cruise Control, Sports Suspension, Radio, Headlight Washers, Electric Mirrors, Auto Wipers, Spare Key, Manufacturer Warranty, Front Fog Lights, Curtain Airbags, Tinted Windows, Reversing Camera, Heated Door Mirrors, Electric Rear Windows, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Spoiler, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Touch Start / Stop, Road Fund Licence, Immobiliser, Electric Windows, CD Player, Sports Seats, Passenger Airbags, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Daytime LED Running Lights, USB Connection x 2, Alarm, Side Airbags, Ipod / Bluetooth Conn.;;Only GBP 35,995;;