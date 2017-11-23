loading Loading please wait....
2011 SUBARU IMPREZA R C Petrol Manual

SUBARU IMPREZA R C MANUAL finished in Grey with grey heated (front) cloth interior. This fantastic example has only 69,000 miles from new and comes with a full service history from new.;;Features include Ipod / Bluetooth Conn, Driver Airbag, ABS, Service History, Front Fog Lights, CD Player, MOT, Electric Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Spare Key, Full Service History, Central Locking, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Rear Windows, Alloy Wheels, USB Connection, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, AUX Port, HPI Clear, Cruise Control, 3 Month Warranty, Remote Locking, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Phone Conn.;;Only GBP 4,995;;

3 Month Warranty ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Seats HPI Clear Ipod / Bluetooth Conn MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Remote Locking Service History Spare Key USB Connection

  • Ad ID
    404321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/11/2017
  • Category
    Subaru > Impreza
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.498
  • Engine Model
    R C
£4,995

Lindsay Street, Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir, DD8 5AP, Angus
United Kingdom

