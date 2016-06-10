loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe SE Lux ,Derivative:SE Lux ,Variant: 2.0i SE Lux 2dr Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Lux 2dr

Centre multi info display, Cruise control, Digital speedometer, Electric power steering, Interior fuel flap release, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Aux input, iPod connection, Radio/CD, USB connection, Auto headlight levelling, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, High Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, LED daytime running lights, Pop-up headlamp washers, Rear diffuser, Rear privacy glass, Rear spoiler, Twin tailpipe muffler, UV reducing glass, Windscreen wiper de-icer, Xenon headlights, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 2 Isofix seat anchors, 6 way manually adjustable drivers seat, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Centre console storage box, Defroster vents for front and side windows, Door pockets with bottle holder, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front passenger side seatback pocket, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Front sport seats, Heated front seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with red stitching, Luggage compartment lighting, Map reading lamp, Multifunction leather steering wheel, Multifunction steering wheel, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear seat heater ducts, Steering column support beam, Storage tray under cargo floor, Two 12V accessory power outlets, Vanity mirrors, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + traction control, Active front headrests, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Safety pedal system, Seatbelt warning, Side airbags, Alarm, Anti theft system, Immobiliser, Keyless smart entry with push button start, Limited slip differential, SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    403866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > BRZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    ST66CLX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    352 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£20,995

Quarry Lane,Chichester,
PO19 8NX
United Kingdom

