Subaru BRZ

Map

car description

Variant name:Brz Coupe SE Lux ,Derivative:SE Lux ,Variant: 2.0i SE Lux 2dr Auto Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Lux 2dr Auto

Accessories

4.2" LCD MultifunctionDisplay, Bluetooth system, Cruise control, Digital speedometer, Electric power steering, Interior fuel flap release, Snow mode, Trip computer, Voice control system, 6 speakers, Aux input, iPod connection, Radio/CD, STARLINK infotainment system with 6.2" multi function colour touchscreen, USB connection, Auto headlight levelling, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated door mirrors, Intermittent windscreen wipers, LED front fog lights, LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED Indicators, Pop-up headlamp washers, Rear diffuser, Rear privacy glass, Rear spoiler, Twin tailpipe muffler, UV reducing glass, Windscreen wiper de-icer, 2 cupholders in front centre console, 2 Isofix seat anchors, 6 way manually adjustable drivers seat, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Aluminium pedals, Centre console storage box, Defroster vents for front and side windows, Door pockets with bottle holder, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front passenger side seatback pocket, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Front sport seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated vanity mirror, Leather gear knob, Leather steering wheel with red stitching, Luggage compartment lighting, Map reading lamp, Multifunction steering wheel, Paddle shift controls, Rear seat heater ducts, Steering column support beam, Storage tray under cargo floor, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, Two 12V accessory power outlets, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS + traction control, Active front headrests, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Safety pedal system, Seatbelt warning, Side airbags, Alarm, Anti theft system, Immobiliser, Keyless smart entry with push button start, Remote control central locking, Sport mode, SVDC - Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control, Torsen limited slip differential, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), 17" 10 spoke alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403359
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > BRZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    0000
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£25,995

Quarry Lane,Chichester,
PO19 8NX
United Kingdom

