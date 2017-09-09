loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Subaru BRZ

Compare this car
£14,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:I SE LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (BZ) ,Variant: 2.0 SE LUX CARS

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,Alarm,17In Alloy Wheels,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Deadlocks,Driver Electric Seats,Headlamp Wash,Electronic Stability Programme,Front Electric Windows,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Immobiliser,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,Front Head Restraints,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Gear Knob Leather,Six Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Steering Wheel Leather,Front Seats Sports,Driver Information System,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Power-Assisted Steering,Rear Spoiler,Seats Split Rear,All Round Tinted Glass,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Radio/CD,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Heated Rear Screen,Limited Slip Differential,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Sport Chassis,Tyre Repair Kit,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather/Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317398
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Subaru > BRZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RX63PNN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29130 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Crossways,Farnham,Churt
GU10 2JA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed