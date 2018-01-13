Studebaker - Hawk GT - 1962

car description

Studebaker Hawk GTSouth Africa import in 1996.1 family owner, solid and reliable.2nd owner was collectorMatching numbersFast with very good road holding by KONI front and double shock absorbers at the back.V8/289/4,7 ltr- 80 litre LPG 3 speed on the floor, with overdrive on all gears + kickdownJust sprayed.Brakes, bearings, clutch and main brake cylinder new.Exhaust new and quiet, original engine, new valve seals, engine mount, freeze plugs, engine flushed, new spark plug cables and ignition.All original parts are present.Parts from Netherlands or USA no problem.Space for large figure driver and co-driver.Right steering also has advantages with getting out and view to the left.Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection - 13-01-2018Test drive around Rotterdam/Dordrecht, Netherlands on request.