Steyr-Puch 220 Saloon 1938

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Steyr-Puch 220 6 cylinder 1938 very rare, needs work 1938 Steyr-Puch. Steyr-Puch ist from Austria and has built cars from 1935 till 1941. The 220 Saloon was designed by Karl Jenschke and 5900 of this cars were built by Gläder-Karosserie GmbH in Dresden, Germany. This 220 is in a neat original condition, needs some technical works. The paint is reasonable neat, interior ist very neat. The car has the most powerful good running 2260 CC 6 cyl 66 HP engine. The gearbox needs some work. So a very rare and very beautiful 220 Saloon. Car has European title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.