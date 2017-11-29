Standard Vanguard Phase 1A

car description

1952 Standard Vanguard Phase IA Rare 50's saloon Previously owned by a professional mechanic History, handbook and workshop manual Restored 5 years ago, excellent body and interior Running very well, recent tyres, brakes and cooling overhaul Rare 5 to 6 seater family saloon, sound with very good body and lovely red leather interior and the correct wheel spats. Restored about 5 years ago, last owner was a professional classic car mechanic and it drives accordingly. Recent work includes new tyres, brake overhaul, cooling system overhaul with new radiator and a recent full service. Comes with V5C and buff logbook, handbook, workshop manual, nice registration and some history. Guide price: £7,950