Spyker C8 Spyder 2005 new car only 28 kms driven never registered The Spyker C8 Spyder was introduced on 17 october 2000 on the Birmingham Motor Show. Spyker hadn’t produced cars for 75 years.This C8 is a new car, built in 2005, never been registered, so the car has only driven 28 kms. The paint is in the beautiful colour Dark Sapphire Blue combined with a beige leather interior. Obviously both the in- and outside are completely new. For the C8 Spyker used the 4.172 CC (4.2ltr) V8 engine from Audi, with 400 HP and 5 speed manual gearbox. So a very rare and unique Spyker C8 Spyder and a good investment with a lot of potential.