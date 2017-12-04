loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SMART ROADSTER - COUPE forfour 52 kW passion Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SMART Model: ROADSTER - COUPE Trim: forfour 52 kW passion Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1024 Engine Size: 999 Ext Color: midnight blue metallic

Accessories

Upholstery in black/grey fabric,6-speed dual clutch automatic transmission,Radiator trim in white,smart audio system,Dashboard and door centre panel in black fabric,electric windows,Load compartment cover,model year,smartphone cradle,Folding key,solid roof in tridion colour,Automatic climate control,steering wheel without height adjustment,upholstery fabric,Rear seat backrest with cargo position,Tyre pressure monitoring system,steering code lines configuration (passion/prime/proxy),

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Smart > Roadster
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1024 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    999
  • Engine Model
    999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,268

Mercedes-Benz Bromley
Bromley, BR35JS, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>
Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!