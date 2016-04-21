loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA VRS TSI DSG Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: VRS TSI DSG Semi Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Green

5 doors, 92,000 miles, Automatic, petrol, rallye green, estate, FULLY HPI CLEAR, NEW SHAPE FACELIFT MODEL WITH DAY TIME RUNNING LIGHTS, VERY RARE DSG MODEL, HALF LEATHER/SUEDE SPORT INTERIOR, RARE VRS MODEL, 1 OWNER FROM NEW WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Dual - Zone Air Conditioning with Humidity Sensor and Control, Acoustic Rear Parking Sensors, Capacitive Touch Screen, Colour TFT 5.8in Screen, Cruise Control, Acoustic Rear Parking Sensors, Voice Control, DAB Digital Radio, Stop/Start Engine System, Alarm with Interior Monitoring and Tilt Sensor, Tinted Glass, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Bolero Touchscreen Infotainment System with SD Slot, CD Player and Capacitive Touchscreen, Aux-In, USB Input and Bluetooth Audiostream, Bluetooth, Electric Front and Rear Windows with Child Safety Switch, Rain Sensor, 18in Gemini Anthracite Alloys (225/40 R18 92Y) with Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Hill Hold Control, We offer a fully comprehensive drive away insurance cover on request. We offer up to 3 years warranty per vehicle, PX WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FINANCE AVAILABLE

  • Ad ID
    413889
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Car Firm Ltd
Peterborough, PE86HG, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

