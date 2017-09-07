loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA OCTAVIA Vrs

Compare this car
£6,190
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: Vrs Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Cloth Upholstery, Head Restraints, Folding Rear Seats, Roof Rails, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Radio, Alloy wheels, Full service History! Long Mot! Low finance rates available inc. PCP! All of our vehicles are hpi clear & inspected in line with the RAC. 6 Months RAC warranty and discounted extended warranty available! Liquid armour paint protection available!12 Months RAC breakdown cover included! WE PAY MORE THAN ''webuyanycar'' FOR YOUR PART EXCHANGE! We also install privacy glass if required! Debit cards accepted please call 01252 447023 Over 50 vehicles in stock! NO ADMIN FEES! NO HIDDEN CHARGES!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Berkshire Specialist Cars Ltd
Sandhurst, GU479DD, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed