SKODA OCTAVIA VRS 2007

£3,595
car description

Upgrades - Climate Control (Dual - Zone), Cruise Control, Metallic Paint, 6 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Service history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (17in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Body Coloured Bumpers, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electronic Stability Programme, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Heated seats, Sports seats, Rear Spoiler. 5 seats, Metallic Blue, 6 Service Stamps, Good Service History, 12 months MOT, 6 Months Warranty, Sports Seats, Half Leather Trim, Rear Spoiler, Colour Coded, Front Head light Wash, Two Keys, Nice Clean Example Worth A Look.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307955
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    114950 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    VRS
12 Old Glamis Road,
DD3 8HP,
United Kingdom

