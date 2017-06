SKODA OCTAVIA VRS 2.0 TFSI 2007

car description

2007 "07" SKODA OCTAVIA VRS 2.0 TURBO TFSI (200 BHP) 6 SPEED MANUAL, ONLY 2 FORMER KEEPERS, JUST 75,000 GENUINE LOW MILES, FULL SERVICE HISTORY(LAST SERVICED 08/06/2017) VERY NICE EXAMPLE, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLLED AIR CONDITIONING, TYRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM, CD MULTI CHANGER, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC HEATED MIRRORS, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS WITH VISUAL DISPLAY, CRUISE CONTROL, VRS SPORTS HALF LEATHER SEATS, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, GENUINE REAR BOOT SPOILER, SPARE REMOTE KEY, ORIGINAL BOOK PACK SUPPLIED.;;FULL YEARS MOT WITH NO ADVISORIES (MOT EXPIRY 08/06/2018);;;12 MONTHS ROAD TAX ONLY GBP 270.;;PART EXCHANGE ALWAYS WELCOME. ;;3 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE EXTENDED UP TO 18 MONTHS FOR JUST GBP 199. ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. ;;COMPETITIVE FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED, PLEASE CALL FOR A QUOTE. ;;IF YOU HAVE EVER BEEN REFUSED FINANCE PLEASE CALL US AND WE WILL BE ABLE TO HELP. ;;FULLY HPI CLEAR. ;;TO VIEW ALL OUR CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT WWW.VANTAGECARSALES.COM;;WE ARE BASED NEAR ASHFORD IN KENT.;;OPEN 7 DAYS 9.00am TO 9.00pm VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, EVENING VIEWINGS CAN ALSO BE ARRANGED IN OUR FULLY LIT SHOWROOM.