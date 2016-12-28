SKODA OCTAVIA VRS 2.0 TDI CR 2014

car description

HIGH SPEC SKODA OCTAVIA VRS 2.0 TDI CR PERFORMANCE FAMILY HATCHBACK IN STUNNING MOON WHITE METALLIC WITH CONTRASTING GLOSS BLACK DOOR MIRRORS - MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY and JUST HAD A SERVICE. FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE - WE ARE PARTNERED WITH WIDE A VARIETY OF FINANCE COMPANIES SO WE ARE ABLE TO OFFER SOME OF THE BEST DEALS ON THE MARKET APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE USING OUR QUICK AND EASY APPLICATION FORM. The car is well equipped and has over GBP 1700 of factory options specified, vRS leather with red stitching and heated front seats, Amundsen touchscreen satellite navigation system with USB, bluetooth telephone connectivity and music streaming, sunset glass from B-pillar back, Black design package, 18" 'Gemini' alloy wheels 7.5 x 18 with Bridgestone tyres 225/40 R18 92Y. Standard specification includes cruise control, Bi-Xenon headlights with headlamp wash and ellipsoidal lenses, automatic two zone climate control, automatic hazard lights, led rear lights and daytime running lights, Isofix preparation, hill hold assist, height adjustable driver and passenger seats, electric front and rear windows, electric door mirrors, lane departure warning system, Multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPS), radar-type rear parking sensors, automatic headlights with tunnel detection, auto dip rear view mirror, refrigerated storage compartment in glove box, sports suspension, front fog lights, front and rear armrests. This car comes complete with both keys a clean HPI report and warranted mileage. We can offer nationwide warranty upgrades extendable up to 3 years from the UK's best car warranty provider which can include cover against MOT failure at very competitive rates please ask for a quote - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME - All major credit and debit cards accepted - Deposits Welcome. This car is ready to be driven away! --- Alexander Paul GB Specialist vehicle sales, putting the client first. Save time and money, discuss your requirements with us first before buying elsewhere. Call us now to book your viewing and test drive. Viewings available 7 days a week by appointment only to assure you of our best attention. Out of hours viewings also available. LOW RATE CAR FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE