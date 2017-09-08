loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG 4x4 Auto

£19,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: TDI CR vRS 5dr DSG 4x4 Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8368 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Candy White

Accessories

Amundsen sat nav system,18'' Pictoris alloy wheels,AWD 4X4,Cruise control,Rear parking sensor,8 loudspeakers,Front fog lamps,Roof rails,Heated front seats,Height adjustable passenger seat

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316536
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8368 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
North Wales Skoda
LL319AY,
United Kingdom

