Variant name:VRS TSI DSG ,Derivative:VRS TSI DSG ,Variant: 2.0 TDI vRS (230PS) DSG
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Amundsen Touch Screen Sat Navigation System,19In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Traction Control System,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Memory Driver Electric Seats,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Memory Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Gears Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Temporary Space-Saver Spare Wheel 1,Load Anchorage Points,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior
Wood Close,Aylesford, Maidstone,Quarry Wood Retail Park
ME20 7UB,
United Kingdom
When Dickie Meaden hit 227mph in a ‘mildly’ tuned Skoda Octavia vRS at t...
The original Skoda Fabia vRS came right out of left field. Introduced in...