loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Skoda Octavia

Compare this car
£18,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:VRS TSI DSG ,Derivative:VRS TSI DSG ,Variant: 2.0 TDI vRS (230PS) DSG

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Amundsen Touch Screen Sat Navigation System,19In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Traction Control System,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Memory Driver Electric Seats,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Memory Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Gears Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Temporary Space-Saver Spare Wheel 1,Load Anchorage Points,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309843
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Registration no.
    GM65DRX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10855 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Wood Close,Aylesford, Maidstone,Quarry Wood Retail Park
ME20 7UB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed