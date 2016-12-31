loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Skoda Octavia

Compare this car
£20,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Estate vRS ,Derivative:vRS ,Variant: 2.0 TDI CR vRS (184bhp)

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Heated Windscreen,Trip Computer,Electric Folding Door Mirrors,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Black Design Pack,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Sunset Glass,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Load Anchorage Points,Roof Rails,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    RK66EOG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

145 Bath Road,Reading,
RG30 2BD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed