Skoda Octavia

£21,000
car description

Variant name:VRS TDI ,Derivative:VRS TDI ,Variant: 2.0 TDi CR vRS (184bhp)

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio Infotainment System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column,Seats Split Rear,6 speed manual gearbox,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Load Anchorage Points,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Registration no.
    GJ66ZDT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    250 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
The Boulevard,Ashford,Orbital Park
TN24 0GA,
United Kingdom

