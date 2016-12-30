Variant name:VRS TDI ,Derivative:VRS TDI ,Variant: 2.0 TDi CR vRS (184bhp)
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio Infotainment System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Electronic Stability Programme,Trip Computer,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column,Seats Split Rear,6 speed manual gearbox,Tinted Glass,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Front Fog Lights,Hill Holder,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Load Anchorage Points,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior
The Boulevard,Ashford,Orbital Park
TN24 0GA,
United Kingdom
When Dickie Meaden hit 227mph in a ‘mildly’ tuned Skoda Octavia vRS at t...