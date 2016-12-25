loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Skoda Octavia

Compare this car
£19,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:VRS TDI ,Derivative:VRS TDI ,Variant: 2.0 TDI CR vRS 5dr

Accessories

Drive mode selector,Driver alert system,Electro-mechanical Power Assisted Steering,Lane assist,Outside temperature gauge,Service interval indicator,Auxiliary input socket,Bolero Radio,DAB Digital radio,Multi device interface,SD card slot,USB connection,Aero wiper + intermittent function,Bi Xenon headlights with adaptive front lighting system and LED daytime running lights,Body colour door handles,Body colour side mouldings,Body coloured bumpers,Electric front windows,Electric rear windows with child safety lock,Headlight washers,Internally adjustable headlight beam level,LED rear lights,Light assistant (coming home/tunnel light),Rear wiper,Tinted glass,3 spoke multi-function leather steering wheel,Air re-circulation and pollen filter,Backrest release,Chrome inner door handles,Driver's vanity mirror,Dual zone air conditioning with humidity sensor and control,Floor mats,Front armrest with storage box,Front seatback pockets,Front sports seats,Height adjustable front head restraints,Height adjustable rear head restraints,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Illuminated glovebox,Illuminated luggage compartment,Interior courtesy light operated by door switches,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing eyelets in boot,Lumbar support,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear armrest with 2 cupholders and load through provision,Split folding rear seats,Stainless steel pedals,Sunglasses storage,3 rear 3 point seatbelts + pretensioners,Anti-lock brake system,Automatic Post collision braking,Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver and passenger side airbags,Driver seatbelt warning indicator,Drivers knee airbag,ESP including MBA; MSR; ASR; EDL; HBA,Fuel supply cut off,Head airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts + pretensioners,Hill hold control,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Tyre pressure monitor,Alarm,Electronic immobiliser,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Sports suspension,Low rolling resistance tyres

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Registration no.
    ML66EBA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

St Marys Way,Stockport,
SK14AW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed