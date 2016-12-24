Skoda > Octavia

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, iPod Connectivity, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, Full main dealer service history EXCELLENT VALUE ONE OWNER VRS ESTATE WITH FULL SKODA SERVICE HISTORY, THIS VEHICLE IS SUPPLIED WITH A NEW 12 MONTH MOT, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, WARRANTY, AND 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER OR AN UPGRADE IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A MEMBER. GREAT FINANCE PACKAGES INCLUDING LOW CREDIT SCORE AND ZERO DEPOSIT - USUALLY A DECISION IN MINUTES. PAY NOTHING FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS. DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. FAMILY RUN BUSINESS ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 20 YEARS. FREE LOCAL TRAIN STATION PICK UP AND NATIONAL DELIVERY AVAILABLE. CHECK OUT OUR INDEPENDENTLY COLLECTED FEEDBACK - OVER 400 GREAT REVIEWS.