loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0TDI vRS (184ps) DSG Auto

Compare this car
£22,975
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0TDI vRS (184ps) DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3788 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Black Magic Metallic

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Colombus Navi. W. Colour Maxi-DOT+Wi-Fi+Smartlink,19In Xtreme Silver Alloy Wheels,DAB Radio,ABS,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Climate Control,Alarm,Traction Control System,Front Assist,Colour Maxi-DOT Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Black Design Pack,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,6 speed automatic gearbox,Tinted Glass,Memory Electric Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Canton Sound Sys. 10 Speakers/Subwoofer,Cornering Front Fog Lights W. Black Surround,Rain Sensor,Hill Holder,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Tyre Repair Kit,Cloth - Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3788 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Platinum Skoda Bath
BA23DN,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed