SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0TDI CR (170bhp) vRS Hatchback 5d 1968cc

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0TDI CR (170bhp) vRS Hatchback 5d 1968cc Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Climate control, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats, Traction control,6 months warranty included, sold with full or long mot and up to date service, open till 7pm Thursdays please call for appointment

  • Ad ID
    420247
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
£6,995

Autopark Norwich
Norwich, NR66AE, Norfolk
United Kingdom

