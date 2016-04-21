loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0TDI CR 170 vRS Hatchback 5d 1968cc

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0TDI CR 170 vRS Hatchback 5d 1968cc Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 134354 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Computer, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Passenger airbag, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD Multichanger, Rear Electric windows, Remote Central Locking, Side airbag, Sports seats, Traction control, Full Service History,A LOVELY ONE OWNER CAR WITH A EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY SOLD WITH A NEW MOT CR VRS 170 BHP NOW REDUCED TO 4999 STUNNING

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420644
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    134354 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,999

Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!