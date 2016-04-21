SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0T FSI vRS DSG FSH 18INCH ALLOY WHEELS LOWERED SUSPENSION Auto

Accessories

We are pleased to offer this incredibly low mileage example of the Skoda Octavia VRS DSG which is in exceptional condition and has only covered 19600 miles from new The car comes with the benefit and reassurance of a FULL SERVICE HISTORY. Finished in metallic storm blue with contrasting perforated leather and cloth VRS interior, VRS features are to include 18inch Neptune alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, illuminated glove box with air conditioning, front fog lights, lowered suspension, red brake calipers, VRS embossed sports seats, VRS door sills and twin chrome exhaust, Standard features are to include climate control with air conditioning, drivers information system with trip computer, electric exterior door mirrors, multifunctional leather steering wheel, plus many more standard features, All cars come with comprehensive RAC warranty and the benefit of 12 months road side assistance. Why not request a personal video on this car?