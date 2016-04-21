SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 VRS TFSI 5d 198 BHP

Accessories

Finished in Stunning Corrida Red With Embossed VRS Black Leather Seats, MOT Until 24th November 2018, Full SKODA & Independent Service History Including 7 Service Stamps - Last Serviced At 44,570 Miles On 7th June 2017 By S G Smith Skoda, Croydon, Upgraded Specification to Include ''Climatic'' Air Conditioning, 18" Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels, On Board Computer, Full Electric Pack Including Automatic Lights, Front Fog Lights, CD With Touch Screen Facility, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking, Multiple Airbags, Anti Theft System & Immobiliser, Spare Key Included, Plus Much Much More, Fantastic Example, HPI CLEAR (Certificate Included), RAC BUYSURE DEALERSHIP - COMPREHENSIVE RAC GOLD WARRANTY, 82 POINT RAC PRE-DELIVERY INSPECTION & 12 MONTHS FREE RAC MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED, Please Ask About Our COMPETITIVE Finance Packages, For More Information PLEASE CALL 01276 473359 or Visit Our Website www.Twelvelondonroad.co.uk, GU19 5HN IF YOU CANNOT GET TO US, THEN WE WILL BRING THE CAR TO YOU (WITHIN 10 MILES MONDAY - FRIDAY 9.30 - 16.00),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Extra Storage, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Load Anchorage Points, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth/Leather