SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 VRS TFSI 198 BHP 6 SPEED MANUAL

Accessories

A ONE OWNER Petrol VRS 6 Speed Manual in bright red. This looks STUNNING and is IMMACULATE. Car has only covered 85,000 miles. Nice extras including SatNav, Black Leather and Bluetooth. Be quick the last one sold within a day. MORE PICS TO FOLLOW WE ARE FINANCE EXPERTS THAT SPECIALISE IN LOW RATE FINANCE FOR ALL CREDIT RATINGS.... IN MOST CASES AN ANSWER WITHIN AN HOUR, DRIVE AWAY THE SAME DAY WITH LITTLE OR NO DEPOSIT.... ALL CARS ARE HPI CLEAR AND WE WELCOME ANY INSPECTION.... NEW MOT'S ON ALL CARS AND A MINIMUM 3 MONTH WARRANTY... ALL PAYMENT CARDS TAKEN BUT THERE IS A CHARGE OF 2.5% ON CREDIT CARDS.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Extra Storage, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger, Load Anchorage Points, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Gears, Steering Wheel Sports, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth/Leather