loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 VRS TDI CR DSG 5d AUTO 181 BHP

Compare this car
£15,970
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 VRS TDI CR DSG 5d AUTO 181 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59985 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

BLUE WITH HALF LEATHER SPORT SEATS + BLUETOOTH + PARKING SENSORS + 18 INCH ALLOYS + DAB RADIO + TOUCH SCREEN MONITOR + CRUISE CONTROL + AUX/USB PORTS + DUEL CLIMATE CONTROL..... At Dace Specialist Car Centre, we are very proud to be named the first Stockport Trading Standards Approved Car Retailer, with process and procedures developed with and applauded by them. We price check our vehicles daily to maintain a highly competitive price point. Such is our confidence that we offer great value, if you should find a like-for-like vehicle for sale at a main dealer, or similarly professional car retailer, we will offer to beat that price with our NATIONAL PRICE PROMISE GUARANTEE. At each of our branches we have a highly experienced Business Manager on hand to help you find the ideal financial package. You can also phone and pre-arrange your finance before you visit. We do recommend that customers RESERVE their choice of vehicle prior to making their trip, to avoid missing their perfect car. Visit our website http://www.dacespecialistcarcentre.co.uk At Dace Specialist Car Centre we carry over 500 cars in group stock. Many have Full Service History, Automatic or Manual and Models like TDI, Monte Carlo, SE, TSI , Silverline, Sport, Classic, VRS, Ambiente SE, Scout, Plus, Blueline, some of our cars will have Satellite Navigation, Sunroof, Leather and Bluetooth. Please call 01614561991 if you do not see what you are looking for and we will find it for you...Date of Reg 15/04/2015

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313328
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59985 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

Dace Specialist Car Centre
Stockport, SK27HE, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed