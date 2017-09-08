loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS DSG 5dr Auto

£21,295
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS DSG 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3600 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Black, Extras Above Standard Spec Include - Smartlink, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats - 6.9% APR Finance Available On This Car, Upgrades - vRS Leather Upholstery/Heated Front Seats, SmartLink, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Dual - Zone Air Conditioning with Humidity Sensor and Control, Capacitive Touchscreen, Acoustic Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Stop/Start System, Bluetooth, 18in Gemini Anthracite Alloy Wheels with Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Tinted Glass, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Bolero Touchscreen Infotainment System with SD Slot, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Hill Hold. 5 seats, We do not charge any additional admin fees, unlike other dealers or car supermarkets. Please feel free to get in touch should you have any questions. Visit our website for full list of contact details including: Online Chat, Email Address and Phone Numbers. www.meadens.co.uk, Nationwide Delivery Available - Please ask for details., 21,295

  • Ad ID
    315660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3600 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Meadens Skoda
Brockenhurst, SO427SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

