SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS DSG 5dr Auto

£21,495
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS DSG 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1400 Engine Size: Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, Extras Above Standard Spec Include - Smartlink, Winterpack -6.9% APR Finance Available On This Car, Upgrades - Special Colours, SmartLink, Winter Pack, Intelligent Light Assistant w. High Beam Control, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Acoustic Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Capacitive Touchscreen, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Dual - Zone Air Conditioning with Humidity Sensor and Control, Heated Front Seats, Stop/Start System, Alarm, Alloy Wheels-19in Xtreme Black with Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Bluetooth, Bolero Touchscreen Infotainment System with SD Slot, Electric Front Windows, Hill Hold, Sunset Glass, Sunset Glass from B-Pillar Back, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. 5 seats, We do not charge any additional admin fees, unlike other dealers or car supermarkets. Please feel free to get in touch should you have any questions. Visit our website for full list of contact details including: Online Chat, Email Address and Phone Numbers. www.meadens.co.uk, Nationwide Delivery Available - Please ask for details., 21,495

  • Ad ID
    315654
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1400 mi
  • Doors
    5
Meadens Skoda
Brockenhurst, SO427SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

