SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 54511 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Race Blue
Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dual Zone Climate Control, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Automatic Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Half Leather, Sport Seats, USB Connectivity, Auto Stop-Start, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Port, Front Fog Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 6 Speed Gearbox, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Isofix Child Seat Brackets, Remote Central Locking
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Leeds
Leeds, LS101LD, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
