SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr

£13,051
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 54511 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Race Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Dual Zone Climate Control, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, Automatic Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Half Leather, Sport Seats, USB Connectivity, Auto Stop-Start, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Port, Front Fog Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 6 Speed Gearbox, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Isofix Child Seat Brackets, Remote Central Locking, Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today., Part Exchange taken as Full Deposit., Other Models Available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329204
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    54511 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Leeds
Leeds, LS101LD, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

