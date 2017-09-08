loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr

£22,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 50 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White

Metallic White, Extras Above Standard Spec Inc - Black Pack Plus -6.9% APR Finance Available On This Car, Upgrades - Black Design Package Plus (Hatchback), 1 owner, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - Amundsen Touchscreen Navigation w. Wi-Fi, Stop/Start System, DAB Digital Radio, Dual-Zone Climate Control with Humidity Sensor and Control, Voice Control, Acoustic Rear Parking Sensor, 8in Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Performance Mode Selection, 18in Gemini Anthracite Alloy Wheels with Anti-Theft Wheel Bolts, Alarm, Hill Hold, Bluetooth, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Sunset Glass From B-Pillar Back, Front and Rear Electric Windows (with Child Safety Switch), Tinted Glass, Bolero Touchscreen Infotainment System with SD Slot, SmartLink+, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, We do not charge any additional admin fees, unlike other dealers or car supermarkets. Please feel free to get in touch should you have any questions. Visit our website for full list of contact details including: Online Chat, Email Address and Phone Numbers. www.meadens.co.uk, Nationwide Delivery Available - Please ask for details., 22,995

  • Ad ID
    315655
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Meadens Skoda
Brockenhurst, SO427SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

