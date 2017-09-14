loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto

£15,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16639 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Bi Xenon headlights with adaptive front lighting system and LED daytime running lights, Front sports seats, SD card slot, Bluetooth system, LED rear lights, Drive mode selector, Headlight washers, Light assistant (coming home/tunnel light), DAB Digital radio, Cruise control, Bolero Radio, Sports suspension, Driver alert system, USB connection, Tinted glass, Aero wiper + intermittent function, Isofix child seat preparation, Dual zone air conditioning with humidity sensor and control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16639 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Arnold Clark Vauxhall North (Glasgow)
G207LD,
United Kingdom

