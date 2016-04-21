loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 5 door DSG Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 5 door DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

DAB Digital radio, USB connection, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Multi device interface, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Voice control system, Electro-mechanical PAS, Bluetooth system, Drive mode selector, Driver alert system, Multifunction colour trip computer, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric front windows, Rain sensor, Rear wiper, Tinted glass, Privacy glass, Body colour door handles, Body colour side mouldings, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Adaptive front lighting system, Internally adjustable headlight beam level, Aero wiper + intermittent function, Headlight washers, Door sill, Electric rear windows with child safety lock, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights with LED rear lights (high), Front sports seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Height adj front he

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416158
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£22,500

Sandicliffe Mansfield Road Daybrook
Nottingham, NG56BH, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!