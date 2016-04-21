SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 245

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 245 Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 3925 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Corrida Red

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Satellite Navigation,Adaptive Cruise Control,19In Bronze Xtreme Alloy Wheels,DAB Radio/SD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Climate Control,Skoda Connect,Alarm,Electronic Stability Programme,Computer,Electrically Adjustable Front Seats,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Front Armrest,Acoustic Front &Rear Parking Sensors,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Cornering Front Fog Lights,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Canton Sound System,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,PanoramicSunroof,Tinted Glass,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Rain Sensor,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Heated Front Windscreen,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Dynamic Chassis Control DCC,Heated Washer nozzles,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    415013
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3925 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£27,595

West End Garage Dunfermline Skoda
Dunfermline, KY117EG, Fife
United Kingdom

