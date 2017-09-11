loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS 230 5dr DSG Auto

£20,498
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS 230 5dr DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8629 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: White

Automatic, Bi Xenon headlights with adaptive front lighting system and LED daytime running lights, Leather - Black with red stitching + heated front seats, Dual zone air conditioning with humidity sensor and control, Bluetooth system, Auto headlights, Cruise control, DAB Digital radio, Amundsen sat nav system, Front and rear parking sensors, Lane assist, 19" Xtreme alloy wheels, Drive mode selector, SmartLink, USB connection, 8 loudspeakers, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Headlight washers, Sunset privacy glass, LED rear lights, Front fog lamps, Special solid paint, Front sports seats, Leather upholstery with heated front seats, Split folding rear seats, Electrically adjustable front seats + auto dimming driver door mirror with memory, Electric driver's seat with memory, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts + pretensioners, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Hill hold control, Tyre pressure monitor, Alarm, Electronic immobiliser, Remote central locking, Sports suspension

  • Ad ID
    320309
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8629 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Arnold Clark Citroen (Armadale)
EH483LP,
United Kingdom

