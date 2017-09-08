loading Loading please wait....
» » »

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI vRS (220PS) DSG Auto

Compare this car
£19,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI vRS (220PS) DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4900 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Solid Red, Extras Over Standard Spec inc - Smart Link, 6.9% APR Finance Available On This Car, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, 18In Alloy Wheels, Radio/CD/MP3, Anti-Lock Brakes, Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Electronic Stability Programme, Smartlink, Trip Computer, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote Central Door Locking, Driver Air Bag Knee, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Front Armrest, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Steering Wheel Leather, Eight Speakers, Front Fog Lights, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Limited Slip Differential, Load Anchorage Points, Tyre Repair Kit, Cloth - Leather interior. 5 seats, We do not charge any additional admin fees, unlike other dealers or car supermarkets. Please feel free to get in touch should you have any questions. Visit our website for full list of contact details including: Online Chat, Email Address and Phone Numbers. www.meadens.co.uk, Nationwide Delivery Available - Please ask for details., 19,795

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

Meadens Skoda
Brockenhurst, SO427SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed