SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI 245 vRS 5dr DSG Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI 245 vRS 5dr DSG Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3500 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Meteor Grey Metallic

2017 Skoda Octavia 2.0 TSI 245 vRS 5dr DSG Hatchback with 3500miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
