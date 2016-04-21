SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TSI 245 vRS 5dr DSG Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TSI 245 vRS 5dr DSG Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3574 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey Metallic
Available from 13/12/2017. Skoda Octavia Estate Finished in Grey Metallic Specification Includes Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Columbus 9.2In Touchscreen Navigation System,Cruise-Control,18In Alloy Wheels,Radio/CD/MP3,Anti-Lock Brakes,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Climate Control,Rear Side Airbags,Alarm,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Traction Control System,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Driver Air Bag Knee,Rear Wash/Wipe,Front Seats Sports,Front Armrest,Rear View Parking Camera,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Heated Washer Jets,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Cornering Front Fog Lights,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Sunroof,Tinted Glass,Memory Electric Door Mirrors,Body Coloured Bumpers,Steering Wheel Leather,Eight Speakers,Front Fog Lights,Rain Sensor,Hill Holder,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Heated Front Windscreen,Immobiliser,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Limited Slip Differential,Electrically operated boot,Private Emergency Call System,Premium WLAN,Tyre Pressure Control
Listers Skoda Coventry
Coventry, CV79FU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
May 10, 2017