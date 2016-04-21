SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TFSI vRS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TFSI vRS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, 2 Owners From New, Full Skoda Service History, 3 owners, Touchscreen Bolero Radio, Cruise Control, Dual - Zone Air Conditioning, Alarm System with Interior Monitoring and Back - Up Horn, Upholstery Cloth/Leather - vRS Interior, Radio Bolero - 2 DIN with Integrated 6 CD Changer ( Can Play MP3 Recordings), 3.5mm Aux Socket, Front and Rear Electric Windows, TPM (Tyre Pressure Monitor), 18in Zenith Alloys (225/40 R18 92Y) and Wheel Bolts with Anti-Theft Protection. 5 seats, Excellent Condition, Our Cars Are Supplied With An MOT & Service If Required, Full Valet, HPi Check, Finance, Open 7 Days, 7,490 p/x welcome
Kiteley Motors
Stansted, CM248BZ, Essex
United Kingdom
May 10, 2017