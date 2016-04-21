loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI PD 170 vRS 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI PD 170 vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 100893 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Solid Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, 17" Alloy Wheels, Half Leather, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Front Fog Lights, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, 3rd Rear Headrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electric Windows, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Walk around of this car is available, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Photographs Of Actual Car

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100893 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,591

Evans Halshaw Kia / Ford Rotherham
S626BY
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!