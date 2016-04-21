SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI PD 170 vRS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI PD 170 vRS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 100893 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: Solid Black
Satellite Navigation, 17" Alloy Wheels, Half Leather, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Front Fog Lights, CD Player, Body Coloured Bumpers, 3rd Rear Headrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Front Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electric Windows, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System(ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Walk around of this car is available, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Photographs Of Actual Car
Evans Halshaw Kia / Ford Rotherham
S626BY
United Kingdom
May 10, 2017