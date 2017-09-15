SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS DSG Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97575 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLUE
Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels
William Coates Cars
Bridlington, YO153QY, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom
When Dickie Meaden hit 227mph in a ‘mildly’ tuned Skoda Octavia vRS at t...
The original Skoda Fabia vRS came right out of left field. Introduced in...