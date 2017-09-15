loading Loading please wait....
SKODA OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI CR vRS DSG Auto

£6,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: SKODA Model: OCTAVIA Trim: 2.0 TDI CR vRS DSG Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97575 Engine Size: 1968 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Immobiliser, Half Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326872
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Skoda > Octavia
  • Derivative
    vRS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    97575 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1968
  • Engine Model
    1968
William Coates Cars
Bridlington, YO153QY, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

